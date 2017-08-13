New Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Trailer And More Coming To Gamescom

With Gamescom set to kick off next week, Electronic Arts has now confirmed more of its plans for the show specifically about Star Wars: Battlefront II. Starting off, EA will air a new trailer and also show off a live demonstration of the Starfighter Assault mode. New for the sequel, this is a space dogfighting mode that goes beyond what was in the first.

Starfighter Assault is a multi-stage mode featuring ships and characters from the original trilogy of Star Wars movies. For this demo, teams will fight on the Fondor: Imperial Shipyard map. There will be fighters, bombers, and ships specific to unique heroes.

EA promises (via IGN) a better flying experience overall for Battlefront II. There will be "vastly improved starfighter combat, with superior controls, deeper customization, and role-based team play featuring an all new class-based system."

The gameplay reveal happens on August 21 at 5:30 PM BST, which is 9:30 AM PT / 12:30 PM ET / 2:30 AM AEST on August 22.

The Starfighter Assault mode on the Fondor: Imperial Shipyard map will be available in the Battlefront II beta, which starts in October. If you're not interested in flying, a boots-on-the-ground mode will also be playable on the Theed Galactic Assault map in the beta.

In other news about Battlefront II, DICE recently talked about why the original struggled and how the sequel aims to do better.

Gamescom 2017 runs August 22-26 in Cologne, Germany. It is one of the biggest gaming shows on Earth, regularly attracting hundreds of thousands of attendees, blowing E3 away in terms of attendance. You can learn more about the show here on its official website.

Microsoft is also coming to Gamescom 2017 and it's letting attendees play Xbox One X for the first time, while Ubisoft is bringing titles like Assassin's Creed: Origins and Far Cry 5.