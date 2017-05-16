New Star Trek Spoof Show From Seth MacFarlane Gets First Trailer

The first trailer for Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane's Star Trek spoof TV show has arrived.

MacFarlane stars on The Orville as Ed Mercer, the captain of the U.S.S. Orville, a ship compromised of human and alien crew, just like Star Trek. Recently divorced, Mercer is looking to "prove his worth and write a new chapter in his life," which is complicated by the fact that his ex-wife, Kelly, played by Adrianne Palicki, has been assigned to be the First Office of his ship.

"Somehow, Ed and Kelly must put the past behind them and, with the help of the crew, navigate fascinating and sometimes dangerous adventures in outer space, as well as the tumultuous and captivating day-to-day personal relationships with their colleagues," reads a line from the show's official description.

The Orville also stars Scott Grimes (Justified), Penny Johnson (24), Peter Macon (Shameless), Mark Jackson (The Royal Today), J. Lee (Family Guy), Halston Sage (Neighbors), and the voice of Norm Macdonald (Saturday Night Live), who plays a the jelly-like creature Yaphit.

The show is directed by Iron Man director Jon Favreau. A premiere date has not been announced.