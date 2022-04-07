New Star Trek Game Reportedly Leaked, Reveal Might Be Coming In May

It appears a new Star Trek video game has leaked ahead of time. The Star Trek fan account TrekCore has discovered signage at the Star Trek Chicago convention for a new game called Star Trek: Prodigy - Supernova (via GamesRadar).

Based on the images, it looks like this is a new title for PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Outright Games, a company with lots of experiences with licensed games, is working on Supernova, apparently. Outright has developed games in the My Little Pony, Fast & Furious, and Hotel Transylvania franchises, among others. Tessera Games, a newly formed studio, is also listed on the leaked signage.

More details on Supernova will be revealed on the Outright Games YouTube channel in May 2022, according to the signage. While this certainly looks legitimate, we can't say for sure right now, so take all of this information with a grain of salt until an official announcement comes through.

Should Supernova be real, it will join the recently announced Star Trek: Resurgence. This is a third-person adventure game that tells an original story that takes place after the events of Star Trek: The Next Generation. This game is coming from a studio made up of former Telltale developers.

In other Star Trek news, Paramount has announced that Star Trek: Picard Season 3 will reunite the cast of The Next Generation.