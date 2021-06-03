New SpongeBob Mobile Game Idle Adventures Takes You To A New Dimension

A new SpongeBob game has been announced for mobile. SpongeBob's Idle Adventures is coming this summer from developer Kongregate's San Diego studio, Ultrabit, and it'll be available as a free-to-play game across iOS and Android.

A free-to-play title, Idle Adventures appears to be a The Simpsons Tapped Out-style title where you manage your own version of Bikini Bottom. The game kicks off at Sandy's birthday party when Patrick breaks her vortex machine, sending everyone into a new dimension.

A number of famous SpongeBob characters appear in the game, including SpongeBob himself, Squidward, Mr. Krabs, Plankton, Sandy, Patrick, Gary, Mermaid Man, Barnacle Boy, Mrs. Puff, Pearl, and Karen. The goal seems to be to return each of the characters from their dimension back to Bikini Bottom. You can get a closer look at the wacky game in the trailer above.

"SpongeBob has become a huge cultural icon, full of wisdom and wacky adventures, and is beloved by fans worldwide. We're thrilled to be able to add to the universe and bring this new SpongeBob adventure to life for fans, big and small, to dive into," Kongregate's Tammy Levy said in a statement.

Idle Adventures is slated for release sometime this summer on iOS and Android. It will presumably use microtransactions to generate revenue.

Kongregate was acquired by GameStop in 2010, but the company sold the mobile game developer to MTG back in 2017 for $55 million.

The SpongeBob series continues to be popular. 2020's Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated sold more than 1 million copies on its way to becoming a tremendous success for Koch Media. Outside of games, Nickelodeon is launching a new SpongeBob spin-off for Patrick this July.