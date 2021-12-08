New Splinter Cell Has A Halo Infinite-Like Open World - Report

Ubisoft's unannounced Splinter Cell game is reportedly in the early stages of development and will have an open world.

According to journalist Tom Henderson on Twitter, the Splinter Cell game is currently undergoing early development and "is currently scoped as a... You guessed it... Open World of sorts."

Ubisoft's Splinter Cell game that is in early development is currently scoped as a... You guessed it... Open World of sorts.

"A more stealthy version of Assassin's Creed"

"Similar to how Halo Infinite has done its Open World" pic.twitter.com/eqSzRplhu5 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 8, 2021

The game will also apparently be stealthy version of Assassin's Creed and will be similiar to Halo Infinite's open world. This means that Splinter Cell may have free-roaming during campaign missions and an expansive map.

Ubisoft has yet to announce that it's working on a new Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell game other than its VR-exclusive title, but the rumours have been circulating for a while. Back in October, additional reports from Tom Henderson claimed that the game is said to be in the "early phase of production," and that there is a "small chance" it will be announced in 2022.

Sources also said that the game may be developed by a studio outside of Montreal, eventhough Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Blacklist was developed primarily at Ubisoft Toronto. The initial report went on to say that Ubisoft is greenlighting the game in part as a means of "winning back" fans who didn't embrace Splinter Cell's mobile and VR spin-offs.

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell, which was released in 2002, will be celebrating its 20th anniversary in next year, so a game announcement would be fitting.

In other news, Ubisoft has announced its first Non-Fungible Token (NFT) project, titled Ubisoft Quartz.