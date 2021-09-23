New Splatoon 3 Trailer Revealed During Nintendo Direct

Toward the end of the September Nintendo Direct, Nintendo showed off a new Splatoon 3 trailer. In addition to the usual gameplay, we got a look at some of the new locations, enemies, and mechanics that will be featured in the upcoming sequel.

The theme of the story mode was revealed to be the "return of the Mammalians," though few further details were offered. We got a look at a snow-capped area with a platform for launching a rocket, and we heard about how the game takes place in Splatsville, which is surrounded by the Splatlands. There was also a brief mention of new weapons that players will be able to use.

Splatoon 3 is slated to arrive exclusively on Nintendo Switch in 2022; nothing more specific was shared during the event. Its original announcement was a somewhat unexpected surprise, given one Splatoon game has already been released for Switch and many Nintendo series (such as Super Smash Bros. and Mario Kart) tend to only see one new game per generation. But the franchise has been quite popular so far, with Splatoon 2 proving to be one of the most successful Switch games thus far with more than 12 million units sold.