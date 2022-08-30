New Splatoon 3 Switch Cases Up For Preorder
Two Splatoon 3 cases from Hori are up for grabs, the first of which will launch on September 30.
Splatoon 3’s release date is right around the corner, and it’s bringing a bunch of cool Switch cases with it. The Hori Vault Case and Hori Adventure Pack are arriving a few weeks after the official launch of Splatoon 3--but preorders are now live for the sleek accessories. If you’re looking for a cool way to safely transport your Switch, be sure to check out the two products below and reserve your own while they’re still available.
Hori Nintendo Switch Premium Vault Case (Splatoon 3)
$25
The Premium Vault Case is compatible with every version of Switch (OLED, Lite, Standard), making this a great option for everyone. The lightweight case is emblazoned with vivid yellow and blue Splatoon-themed artwork on both the interior and exterior. It also has some adorable squid designs for the zipper pulls. Beyond its eye-catching looks, the case can hold up to 10 game cards along with your handheld. It’s also officially licensed by Nintendo so you know you’re getting a premium product. The Premium Vault Case will release on September 30.
Hori Nintendo Switch Adventure Pack (Splatoon 3)
$30
Need something with a bit more carrying capacity? The Switch Adventure Pack is a crossbody bag that can hold all Switch models and has extra space for additional accessories and cables. It’s every bit as colorful as the Premium Vault Case (and is also officially licensed by Nintendo) but its larger footprint makes this a great option for gamers who need space to bring a few extra accessories with them on their travels. The Switch Adventure Pack will release on October 7.
Still haven't preordered a copy of Splatoon 3? Using our exclusive promo code, you can snag a copy for just $49, down from $60. We doubt prices will get much better than that for quite some time, so make sure you check out the savings while you can.
