New Spider-Man: Homecoming Poster Is Star Studded Hot Mess

The latest trailer for Marvel's upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming was released earlier today, and it has now been joined by a new poster. It's very much in the "floating head" style of modern movie posters--a chaotic mess of people looking in different directions, with little sense of what the film will deliver. But it gets the film's big stars and iconic characters on there, which is presumably the whole point--check it out below:

The film opens on July 7 and stars Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr, Marisa Tomei, and Donald Glover. In a recent interview, director Jon Watts spoke about how Homecoming would differ from the various Spider-Man movies that have preceded it.

"I think it has a unique, surprising tone that's different from the others, and different from the other movies in this universe," he said. "I'm pretty proud of the tone we struck. It's fun. It's able to go from a very small story, and really emotional small stakes and just get bigger and bigger until it's on a massive scale without ever losing sight of the story we were trying to tell."

A new Spider-Man game is also in development for PlayStation 4, made by Ratchet & Clank developer Insomniac Games. A release date hasn't been announced, but we know it won't follow Homecoming's story.