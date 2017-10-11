New South Park Episode Is Actually A Fractured But Whole Prequel

What better way for South Park to promote its new video game than with an episode dedicated to setting up the story? The team behind the animated series revealed Wednesday, October 11, that its latest episode will serve as a prequel to the new game, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, a week before it lands in stores.

Get ready for South Park: The Fractured But Whole with the all-new #SouthPark episode “Franchise Prequel,” tonight at 10p ET pic.twitter.com/KWaX3s43PU — South Park (@SouthPark) October 11, 2017

While a short trailer for the episode, titled Franchise Prequel, reveals little more than Professor Chaos--the evil alter ego of Butters--spreading fake news on Facebook, a description gives a much better idea of what the prequel will be about. It reads, "Professor Chaos has found the perfect tool to spread lies and misinformation about Coon and friends. In trying to save their reputation, the boys come face to face with Mark Zuckerberg." It remains to be seen how exactly this episode will tie into South Park: The Fractured But Whole.

It remains to be seen how exactly this episode will tie into South Park: The Fractured But Whole or whether New Kid--the playable character in the game--will appear. Following the events of 2014's South Park: The Stick of Truth, The Fractured But Whole follows the kids as their superhero personas in a fight against each other--think Captain America: Civil War, but with Eric Cartman instead of Tony Stark.

Given the plot of Franchise Prequel though, it looks like Professor Chaos is going to play a bigger role in the story arc than one might assume. Further, if the show is tackling misinformation spread on social media as part of the prequel, it's entirely possible that's going to be a piece of the game, as well.

South Park airs Wednesdays at 10 PM on Comedy Central. South Park: The Fractured But Whole launches on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PCs on October 17.