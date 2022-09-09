New Souls-Like Steelrising Gets Big Discount

Steelrising just launched on September 8, but Fanatical is already giving action-RPG fans a way to pick it up at a discount. When using promo code STEELRISING26 at checkout, you can snag the action RPG for just $37.21, down from its usual price of $50.

This awesome discount only applies to the PC version of Steelrising (which is offered as a Steam key), but it’s definitely worth checking out if you’re thinking about picking up the game. For comparison, if you buy directly through Steam or the Epic Games Store you’ll be paying full price. That makes Fanatical the best way to score this unique RPG right now. To sweeten the deal, you’ll also get a 5% off voucher for your next purchase.

If you’re not familiar with Steelrising, the title is essentially a souls-like that takes place during a fictionalized version of the French Revolution. Louis XVI has managed to quell the uprising with a deadly mechanical army, and it’ll be up to you to slice through the automatons and put an end to his reign. Beyond its tense combat, you’ll also have access to a grappling hook that adds a sense of verticality to the action.

Our Steelrising review gave it a solid 7/10, praising it for an incredible setting, creative enemy designs, and an Assist Mode that eases its difficulty for those who want something a bit more approachable.

“Steelrising impresses with the way it's able to combine so many disparate elements together and make them all work,” wrote critic Richard Wakeling. “From the disparate parts that make up its satisfying combat, to the wonderful setting and worldbuilding that meshes dark fantasy with alternative French history, there's much to enjoy in what sets Steelrising apart from its peers. It's one of the better Souls-likes in a now-crowded genre.”