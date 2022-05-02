New Sony QD-OLED And Mini LED TVs Are Quite Expensive

Sony has revealed its full slate of 2022 Bravia XR TVs, and as you might expect, the new line of large 8K TVs and 4K Mini LEDs will cost you a pretty penny. They are universally in the thousands of dollars, all the way up to $10,000 for the biggest and best.

The flagship of the new TV line is the Sony Master Series Z95K Mini LED, which costs $7,000 for the 75-inch and $10,000 for the 85-inch. Those preorders will be available starting this summer. The QD-OLED TVs are less expensive, but still pricey. Those are priced at $3,000 for the 55-inch model and $4,000 for the 65-inch.

All of these options are significantly more expensive than most Samsung TVs available now; they are even at least three times as pricey as the pair of Samsung TVs that we have on our roundup best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Sony also detailed lower-end TVs, like the A90K Master Series OLEDs targeted at gamers. Those only come in two sizes, 42-inch and 48-inch, which cost $1,400 and $1,500, respectively. If you're looking for something larger, the A80K OLED TV has a 55-inch model for $2,000.