New Sniper Elite 4 Update Out Now, Adds Final Chapter Of Deathstorm Campaign

A new update for Sniper Elite 4 is out today. The update adds a mixture of free and paid content to the first-person shooter, including the final chapter of the three-part Deathstorm mini-campaign.

This new chapter, Obliteration, takes protagonist Karl Fairburne out of Italy and behind enemy lines to put a stop to the Deathstorm project, the Nazis' plan to drop a nuclear weapon on Allied forces. Fairburne must "infiltrate an underground, heavily guarded complex hidden beneath a sleepy village, and terminate Deathstorm for good," according to a post from Sniper Elite 4's producer on the PlayStation Blog. This marks the first time since Sniper Elite V2 that the series places players in Germany.

In addition to that, today's update adds three new weapons as part of the Lock and Load expansion pack, as well as a more challenging Authentic Plus difficulty option. This new difficulty makes enemy AI "more relentless," according to the post. Developer Rebellion has also made other additional tweaks in order to make Authentic Plus a more challenging experience for players.

Lastly, two new maps have been added to the game with today's update, both of which are free for all players to enjoy. The first, Facility, is for the game's co-op Survival mode and is inspired by the Coastal Facility mission from the campaign. The other new map, Bunker, is available to play in all competitive multiplayer modes. This particular map is set in the Alagra Missile Facility and features a "good mix of high points looking over open spaces and more intricate buildings."

Sniper Elite 4 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game was well-received when it released earlier this year; GameSpot awarded it 8/10 in our review and said, "There are still some issues with AI inconsistency, a bland story, and some dull competitive multiplayer, but it finally feels like this series is living up to its long-standing potential." You can find more information on today's update on the game's website.