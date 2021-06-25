New Smash Bros. Ultimate Freebie Available Now For Switch Online Subscribers

Nintendo is giving away another Super Smash Bros. Ultimate freebie for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. For a limited time, NSO members can claim the Spirits Set 2, which adds two Spirits to your in-game collection.

Specifically, the Spirits Set 2 unlocks one random Legend-class Primary Spirit as well as one random Ace-class Support Spirit in your game. To claim the set, select the Nintendo Switch Online icon from your system's home screen and open the Special Offers tab. You can also grab the freebie directly from the Nintendo eShop by selecting Nintendo Switch Online from the left sidebar.

Like previous freebies for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the Spirits Set 2 is available exclusively for players who have an active, paid NSO subscription. You cannot claim the set during a free trial to the service. Individual subscriptions cost $4 USD for one month, $8 USD for three months, and $20 USD for one year, while an annual family plan runs for $35 USD.

Smash Bros. Ultimate's next DLC fighter is Kazuya Mishima, and Nintendo is giving fans a much more in-depth look at the new challenger during a special Smash Bros. presentation hosted by game director Masahiro Sakurai. The presentation takes place on June 28 starting at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET and will offer a roughly 40-minute deep dive into the new DLC character, as well as the next wave of Mii Fighter costumes.

Kazuya will arrive to Smash Bros. Ultimate as part of its 12.0 update. He marks the fifth of six planned DLC characters from the Fighters Pass Vol. 2, meaning one more fighter is still on the way to the game. The Fighters Pass Vol. 2 costs $30 USD, while individual DLC character packs run for $6 USD apiece.