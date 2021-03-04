New Smash Bros. Ultimate Freebie Available For Switch Online Members

Nintendo is offering another Super Smash Bros. Ultimate freebie for Switch Online members. For a limited time, subscribers can claim the Spirits Set 1. This pack unlocks two random Spirits in your game: one Legend-class Support Spirit, and one Ace-class Primary Spirit.

To claim the Spirits Set, select the Nintendo Switch Online icon from your system's home screen and open the Special Offers tab. The Spirits Set will be listed among the other free offers. Alternately, you can grab the freebie directly from the Nintendo eShop by selecting Nintendo Switch Online from the left sidebar.

As was the case with previous Smash Bros. freebies, you can only claim the Spirits Set if you have an active, paid Switch Online membership. The offer isn't available to those who have a free trial to the service. Individual memberships cost $4 for one month, $8 for three months, and $20 for one year, while an annual family plan runs for $35.

Smash Bros. Ultimate's next DLC fighters, Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, arrive later today, March 4. The two-in-one character will be added as part of the game's 11.0.0 update, which will also introduce a handful of new Mii Fighter costumes and make other character adjustments. Pyra and Mythra launch alongside a new stage, Cloud Sea of Alrest, as well as a new Spirit Board and 16 music tracks taken from Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Like other DLC fighters, Pyra and Mythra's challenger pack costs $6. The characters are also included in the Fighters Pass Vol. 2, which runs for $30 and covers six characters. Two more DLC fighters are still on the way following Pyra and Mythra, but Nintendo hasn't offered any hints as to who those will be.