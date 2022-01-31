New Single-Player Witcher Gwent Game In The Works At CD Projekt Red

The new game is in development under the codename Project Golden Nekker.

By on

Comments

A new version of The Witcher's Gwent is in the works as a single-player, standalone game set for release in 2022. According to IGN, the game is in development under the codename Project Golden Nekker.

The report said CD Projekt Red's Gwent team is building the new game, which promises to offer a "captivating single-player experience." Being a standalone game, players do not need to have purchased any previous edition of the title.

Gwent originates from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's minigame of the same name. It was later released as a standalone game that got a new entry, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, in 2018.

Paweł Burza of CD Projekt Red said the new title is "not another Witcher Tales [game] but something different." It's aimed at people who prefer single-player.

CD Projekt Red has a number of new projects in the works. In addition to Project Golden Nekker, CD Projekt Red is developing new versions of The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, while the studio acquired The Molasses Flood to work on an "ambitious" new title.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

