New Serious Sam Game Siberian Mayhem Revealed, And It Launches Very Soon

Serious Sam shoots Saggitarian Sidewinders in Siberia-set standalone, soon.

By on

Comments

The Serious Sam games are known for dropping players in huge levels, handing them a bunch of flashy weapons, then tossing roughly a zillion enemies at them. Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem looks to continue that tradition while transplanting the action to the titular frigid Russian province. The game is set to launch on January 25.

Per the game's Steam page, Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem will see Sam fighting the villainous General Brand and hordes of enemies across five levels. Those fights will take place in varied locales including "Arctic coastlines and desolate forests to abandoned villages and a chilling ghost town." It looks like a wintry experience for a wintry time of year. In addition to the new levels, the Steam description mentions new weapons, including the "experimental 'Perun' crossbow."

Click To Unmute
  1. Monster Hunter Rise - PC vs. Switch Graphics Comparison
  2. Why We're Excited for Gaming in 2022
  3. Pokémon Legends: Arceus - A World of Adventure Awaits in Hisui
  4. It's Time You Played Resident Evil: Code Veronica
  5. The History & Impact Of The M1 Garand - Loadout
  6. Horizon Forbidden West - Tribes of the Forbidden West Trailer
  7. VALORANT - Official Episode 4 Cinematic "WARM UP"
  8. Firearms Expert Reacts To Apex Legends’ Guns
  9. Battlefield 2042’s Rush Mode Disappears Despite Fan Outcry | GameSpot News
  10. League of Legends - "The Call" Season 2022 Cinematic
  11. Destiny 2 Where is Xur January 7th, 2022
  12. Rainbow Six Extraction Final Preview

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - Official Reveal Trailer

The Steam description also mentions side-missions, a feature added to the series with 2020's Serious Sam 4. And, in terms of graphical style, enemy and weapons designs, and gameplay, Siberian Mayhem looks like it will generally be quite similar to the series' last outing.

That game was met with mixed reviews at launch. We liked it, with some reservations, but it was certainly a bug-ridden experience out of the gate, with framerate hitches and texture pop-in a consistent issue during cutscenes. Hopefully Siberian Mayhem's smaller scope will allow Croteam and co-developer Timelock Studio to deliver a more polished experience. We'll know for sure in two weeks.

That smaller scale also comes with a smaller price tag. Siberian Mayhem will be $19.99 at launch, but is currently discounted to $17.99.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)