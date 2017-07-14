New Saw Movie Is “More Fun” And Less Vicious, First Image Released

Following the release of the poster for the upcoming Saw sequel Jigsaw, a first image and some plot details have been released. This image comes via Entertainment Weekly, and it shows an unlucky cast member about to come to an unpleasant end. Check it out below:

Jigsaw is the eighth movie in the hugely successful horror franchise and is due for release in October. Michael Spierig, who directed the film with his brother Peter, told EW that the movie might not be quite as gruelling as previous entries.

"We've got some pretty wild traps in the film," he said. "We don't shy away from the gore. It's such a perfect Halloween scarefest. [But] it's perhaps not quite as vicious; it's more fun, which is something we tried to inject into it.

"But it's still full of good fun gore, that's for sure. And, on top of that, it's got a really great mystery, and there's very interesting twists. It's Saw for 2017."

Jigsaw takes its title from the movies' psychotic, trap-setting villain, who is played by Tobin Bell. His character died in the third movie, and although filmmakers have found a way to include him in every subsequent entry, the Spierigs won't reveal if he appears in the new movie. "The DNA of Tobin Bell is all over this film," is all Michael says on the matter.

The original Saw was released in 2004 and made more than $103 million worldwide from a budget of just $1.3 million. In total, the series has grossed more than $870 million. The last movie to date was 2010's Saw 3D.

Jigsaw hits theaters on October 27, 2017.