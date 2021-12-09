The Game Awards Best Switch Games of 2021 The Halo Story So Far Best Co-Op Games of 2021 Halo Infinite Skull Locations Best Action Games of 2021
New Saints Row Gameplay Debuts At The Game Awards

The lengthy gameplay trailer showed all kinds of Saints-fueled mayhem.

Volition Entertainment and Deep Silver released a brand-new look at gameplay for the new Saints Row reboot, while also confirming the game's new August 23 release date.

The trailer showed many of the different locales of Santo Ileso, including a desert area along with the cityscapes fans are expecting. The trailer also showed off a slew of toys for creating mayhem, including wingsuits, vehicles, and plenty of guns.

The new Saints Row was first unveiled at Opening Night Live 2021 in June. It was originally slated for a February 2022 release, but the game was delayed in November.

