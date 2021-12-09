New Saints Row Gameplay Debuts At The Game Awards

Volition Entertainment and Deep Silver released a brand-new look at gameplay for the new Saints Row reboot, while also confirming the game's new August 23 release date.

The trailer showed many of the different locales of Santo Ileso, including a desert area along with the cityscapes fans are expecting. The trailer also showed off a slew of toys for creating mayhem, including wingsuits, vehicles, and plenty of guns.

Check out our brand new gameplay trailer, shown at #TheGameAwards.

Serving up vehicles, wingsuiting, saint-on-faction action and a whole lotta #SaintsRow DNA.

Find out more and pre-order: https://t.co/3iiq5DnMFu pic.twitter.com/eGaQsVpUia — Saints Row (@SaintsRow) December 10, 2021

The new Saints Row was first unveiled at Opening Night Live 2021 in June. It was originally slated for a February 2022 release, but the game was delayed in November.

This story is developing...