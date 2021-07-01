New Rust DLC Is Now Available And Adds Boom Boxes To Pump Up The Volume

Developer Facepunch Studios has dropped a new piece of DLC for Rust called the Voice Props Pack that adds a bevy of content to the multiplayer survival title, including boom boxes and megaphones to make some noise.

There are several new items included in the Voice Props Pack. Alongside the boom boxes and megaphones, the add-on content features cassettes tapes and a recorder to capture your voice and play it back in real-time, wall speakers, a mobile phone to make calls on the go, and the ability to play internet radio through the new speaker sets. Check out the official announcement trailer below.

Items for making an entrance via noise aren't Rust's only additions. The Voice Props Pack also includes disco deployables like laser lights, dance floors, connected speakers, sound lights, and of course, a disco ball. Furthermore, there are new dance emotes for players to bust a move with.

Rust's Voice Props Pack retails for $12 on Steam. Both the DLC and the game are on sale until July 8, with the Voice Props Pack getting a 10% discount while Rust is 50% off. Though Rust hit consoles on May 21, it's unclear if this new add-on content will make its way to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.