Switch OLED Fortnite Week 5 Alien Artifacts Sony State of Play Xbox July Game Pass Switch 12.1.0 Patch Notes TIE Fighter Mod

New RoboCop Game Coming In 2023 From Terminator Developer

RoboCop: Rogue City takes place in Detroit, launching in 2023 for console/PC.

By on

Comments

The Nacon Connect 2021 event on Tuesday brought a big surprise: a new RoboCop game.

Nacon and developer Tayon are working with movie studio Metro Goldwyn Mayer on a new video game adaptation of the famous sci-fi series called RoboCop: Rogue City.

No Caption Provided
Gallery
Gallery image 1 Gallery image 2 Gallery image 3

The new game is developed by Teyon, which has experience in the licensed game field, having previously made Terminator: Resistance. You play as Alex Murphy AKA RoboCop in the game.

According to Nacon, Rogue City is faithful to the original IP, and has you saving the city of Detroit from criminals and "crooked corporations" in a first-person action adventure setting.

Rogue City is slated for release in 2023 on console and PC.

Watch live streams, videos, and more from GameSpot’s summer event. Check it out

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)