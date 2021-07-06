New RoboCop Game Coming In 2023 From Terminator Developer

The Nacon Connect 2021 event on Tuesday brought a big surprise: a new RoboCop game.

Nacon and developer Tayon are working with movie studio Metro Goldwyn Mayer on a new video game adaptation of the famous sci-fi series called RoboCop: Rogue City.

The new game is developed by Teyon, which has experience in the licensed game field, having previously made Terminator: Resistance. You play as Alex Murphy AKA RoboCop in the game.

According to Nacon, Rogue City is faithful to the original IP, and has you saving the city of Detroit from criminals and "crooked corporations" in a first-person action adventure setting.

Rogue City is slated for release in 2023 on console and PC.