New Robin Hood Movie Delayed, New Release Date Announced

The new Robin Hood origin movie from Hunger Games studio Lionsgate won't be out on time. The company has announced that the origin film, which stars Kingsman's Taron Egerton as Robin Hood, is now opening on September 21, 2018, according to THR. Previously, it was scheduled to hit theaters on March 23. In moving to September 21, the Robin Hood movie now goes up against the the Jack Black-starring Goosebumps 2.

The Robin Hood origin movie also stars Jamie Foxx as Little John and Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlett. Eve Hewson plays Maid Marian.

Peaky Blinders director Otto Bathurst is behind the camera for the new Robin Hood movie, which is being produced by Leonardo DiCaprio. Being an origin story, the movie will apparently trace Robin Hood's life from his time in the Crusades and continuing on to when he returns to Nottingham Forest to find it taken over by greed and corruption.

The story of Robin Hood has been told numerous times in film. Most recently, Russell Crowe played the character for 2010's Ridley Scott-directed Robin Hood. Kevin Costner also played the character, for 1991's Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. Cary Elwes played the character in Mel Brooks' 1993 comedy Robin Hood: Men in Tights.

In related news, it has been reported that a Maid Marian spinoff is on the way, with Suicide Squad actress Margot Robbie lined up for the lead role.