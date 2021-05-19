New Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Trailer Features Zombie Rats And Its Own Hulk

If you're in the mood for vomiting zombies, weird bioweapon monsters, and infected rats carrying a new strain of virulent mutagens, then a new trailer from Netflix for its upcoming CGI series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will probably appeal to you. While it's not a red band trailer, the teaser below still contains enough of Resident Evil's trademark grimness to make you regret having lunch. It also confirms a July 8 release date.

Taking place two years after the events of Resident Evil 4, Infinite Darkness stars Resident Evil 2 protagonists Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield as they tackle a zombie infestation in The White House. Leon at this point is still working for the Secret Service, while Claire is looking to finally take down the Umbrella corporation and drag the bioweapon manufacturer into the public spotlight.

The trailer above also shows off what appears to be a flashback to a theater of war in the Middle East, and a Hulk-like zombie who happens to be chattier than the usual Nemesis or Tyrant-type Umbrella bioweapons.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is just one of several upcoming projects set in that universe that will be out soon. May kicked off with Resident Evil Village earning critical acclaim, a live-action series spin-off is in development, and Resident Evil's cinematic reboot finished filming at the end of 2020.