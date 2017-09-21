New Resident Evil 7 DLC Gameplay Video Shows Fan-Favorite Character In Action

Resident Evil 7's upcoming Not A Hero expansion is coming in December, and now fans can see it in action for the first time. The DLC stars series stalwart Chris Redfield and is set after the events of Resident Evil 7's base game. Take a look at the gameplay video below.

Not A Hero was originally slated to launch this past spring, but it was pushed back in order to improve the DLC so that it could "match the high quality of the main game," according to game director Koshi Nakanishi. It's now launching for free on December 12 alongside the recently announced Gold Edition and another expansion, called End of Zoe. While Not A Hero will see players explore the "horrors that lurk underneath the Baker's mansion," developer Capcom says End of Zoe is a "shocking installment" in which players will learn the fate of Jack and Marguerite's daughter following the events of the main game.

Not A Hero and End of Zoe aren't the only pieces of Resident Evil 7 DLC: two add-on packs, called Banned Footage Volumes 1 and 2, were released earlier this year, and they're both included in the upcoming Gold Edition.

The base game launched in January to critical acclaim. In our Resident Evil 7: Biohazard review, critic Scott Butterworth called the horror title "a remarkable success."

"By the end of the campaign, I was ready for the game to be over," he wrote, "but that's okay. RE7 ends just as it starts to outstay its welcome, and after the fact, I felt like I'd survived a truly harrowing journey. The boss fights may be slightly inconsistent and certain sections might drag after a while, but RE7 is still a remarkable success. It has a clear vision and executes it with impressive patience and precision. By returning to horror, Resident Evil has once again become something special."

For more, fans of the Resident Evil franchise should definitely check out our two-part Resident Evil documentary series.