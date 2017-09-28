New Red Dead Redemption 2 Trailer Revealed By Rockstar, But Still No Release Date

Rockstar teased some kind of Red Dead Redemption 2 news for today, and now it's delivered. A new trailer for the upcoming open-world game has been released, which begins teasing the game's story, combat, characters, and some notable moments from throughout.

You can watch the trailer above, but be aware that there's no new release date shared. We get a look at protagonist Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang, as well as a bow weapon and crocodile, both of which are new. The official description for the video says Red Dead Redemption 2 is the "story of outlaw Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang as they rob, fight and steal their way across the vast and rugged heart of America in order to survive."

Until now, it had been months since Rockstar last shared anything about the game. Red Dead Redemption 2 was at one time scheduled for release this fall, only to be delayed until next year. In May, we got new screenshots showing off various environments, and prior to that, we got Redemption 2's first trailer. There has otherwise been very little to go on for fans.

Rockstar has not yet announced a release date for Red Dead Redemption 2, but we do know it's due out during Spring 2018 (but no sooner than April 1). It's coming to both PS4 and Xbox One; there's no word on a PC version, a possibility that Rockstar parent company Take-Two has declined to address when asked. The previous game was never been released on PC.