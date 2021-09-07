New Red Dead Online Update Doubles Survival Mode Payouts

Since debuting the Call to Arms mode, players in Red Dead Online have been pitting themselves against waves of enemies for a bit more cash. This week, Rockstar is making sure they're properly compensated for their efforts with extra rewards for completing a match of the new game mode. This week's Red Dead Online update brings the usual suite of bonuses and more, including a new issue of the game's Quick Draw Club season pass.

This week's Red Dead Online update was shared via the Rockstar Newswire, but you can find the important details down below.

Survival of the richest

Players can earn twice the cash and XP in Call to Arms games this week

When the Call to Arms mode first launched in Red Dead Online, players were rewarded with triple payouts, offering an opportunity to make not just cash, but gold, quickly. This week, that same bonus isn't coming back, but there's still a good reason to play some of the game's new survival mode. This week, players who complete a match of Call to Arms will earn double the cash and XP.

Players should also keep an eye open for any free-roam missions in Red Dead Online this week. Until September 13, they're all paying out twice the cash, meaning players can finally make some money showing off their fishing or hunting skills.

A new season pass begins

Red Dead Online's new season passes, the Quick Draw Club, are shorter than any others out there. They last just about a month and will pay back players all the premium currency they spent if they can complete every rank. Luckily, there are only 25, making the Quick Draw Club passes attractive for just about anyone that plays Red Dead Online somewhat consistently.

The Quick Draw Club Pass No. 3 is out now and will reward owners with new knife variants and hairstyles. The pass is the second to last in its series, running until October 4.

Players who are just hopping into Red Dead Online can also pick up some of the goodies from past season passes starting today. Players can purchase the Zapatero outfit, Bandit Mask, and Blue Enamel Inlay starting today.

Discounts for full horse kits

While there aren't any discounts on weapons this week, players have an opportunity to deck their favorite horse out with some prime equipment. Saddles, Stirrups, and Spurs are all discounted this week, along with all Breton Horses. The full list of this week's discounts can be found down below.