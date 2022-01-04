New Razer Blade Laptops Revealed At CES 2022

Anyone who likes to take high-performance gaming with them on the go will be able to do so in 2022 thanks in part to Razer. The gaming company is adding three new models of the Blade gaming laptop to its lineup, each of which offers the power that comes with an RTX 30-Series GPU on the go, along with the added benefit of DDR5 memory.

The new Razer Blade 14 is the cheapest of the bunch, although that isn't saying much since it will still run customers $2,000. For that wallop to the wallet, users will get a powerful machine, especially for something coming in a thin and light chassis. The basic SKU of the Razer Blade 14 comes with a 1080p 144Hz display, a GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB of RAM, AMD's Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, and 16GB of DDR5 memory. The new Razer Blade 14 is set to launch sometime in the first quarter of 2022 but will be available for preorder starting on February 10.

Razer's new Blade laptops aren't as high-end as the company's current offerings.

Likewise, the new Razer Blades 15 and 17 get even more performance out of a compact mobile package. Releasing in the first quarter of 2022, both laptops also pack Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards but swap out AMD CPUs for a high-end offering from team blue. The new Razer Blades 15 and 17 include an Intel Core i7-12800H, giving a slight boost over the Blade 14. However, that performance uptick may not make up the difference in cost between these two models and the lower-end 14, with the new Razer Blade 15 running $2,500 and the new Razer Blade 17 costing $2,700.

It's worth noting that these new versions of Razer's Blade laptops are lower-end than what's already available. Versions of the Razer Blades 14, 15, and 17 that pack an RTX 3070 or 3080 are currently on sale, but cost considerably more than what's been announced today. These new models instead seem to serve as a somewhat cheaper alternative for anyone looking for high-end gaming on the go.