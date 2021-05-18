New Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Trailer Brings The Boom

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart continues to impress, with a new trailer highlighting all the ways Ratchet and new heroine Rivet will be able to traverse the various worlds of the game. Also, it shows off a bunch of wacky weaponry players will be able to get their hands on, which, let's be honest, is what Ratchet & Clank always does best.

As shown in previous trailers and highlighted once more here, players will be able to bridge gaps using the Rift Tether ability to hook rifts in space and time and teleport Ratchet (or Rivet) to that location. The visually impressive phantom dash will allow players to move out of harm's way similar to a dodge roll (but way cooler looking).

And then there are, of course, the weapons, which the trailer's narrator says players will be able to feel with the power of the DualSense controller's haptic feedback. The trailer just gives a glimpse of the weapons players will be able to use, showing a wide-variety of the game's destructive arsenal including a gatling gun called the Blackhole Storm, a chain-lightning weapon called the Lightning Rod, and a gigantic laser beam called the Negatron Collider.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart recently got its own State of Play presentation, revealing a ton of new footage and details about developer Insomniac's latest. The game has gone gold ahead of its June 11 release, when it will arrive exclusively on PlayStation 5 consoles. Ratchet & Clank: Rift apart is currently available for pre-order with two editions to choose from, with the game's $80 digital deluxe edition including five armor sets, a sticker pack for the game's photo mode, and more.