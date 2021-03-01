Elden Ring Leaked Video Animal Crossing Mario Update PS Plus March Pokemon Legends Arceus WandaVision Easter Eggs Pokemon Diamond/Pearl Remake

New Rainbow Six Siege Update Re-Enables Fuze On Test Server, Implements Bug Fix For Flores

You can once again get your teammates mad at you for "accidently" killing the hostage.

Ubisoft has released a new patch for Rainbow Six Siege, which adds Fuze back to the game, though only on the PC test server. The patch also implements several bug fixes.

Fuze was removed from all Siege playlists (except for Custom) via an update on February 26. Picking the operator was causing an issue that would make Siege crash. The bug attached to the operator is now supposedly fixed, though Ubisoft is keeping him on the test server for now.

As mentioned before, the patch also fixes several in-game bugs. Among them is a bug that was affecting Flores, Siege's latest operator, who was added in Year 6, Season 1: Crimson Heist. The patch fixes a bug that prevented players from hearing Flores' RCE-Ratero Charges going off on the other side of a wall.

The full patch notes are listed below.

Rainbow Six: Siege March 1 Update Patch Notes

Updates On Crashes

  • Fuze has been re-enabled on the Test Server following a crash-related bug fix.

Bug Fixes

  • Operators
    • FIXED – Kali's CSRX 300 does not always destroy a hatch with one bullet.
    • FIXED – Operators return to a neutral standing position after performing a melee while leaning.
    • FIXED – Kali's CSRX 300 won't destroy a hatch if only one panel is hit.
    • FIXED – When Flores' RCE-Ratero Charge gets anchored to a wall, the explosion cannot be heard from the other side of that wall.
  • User Experience
    • FIXED – Various warning messages and UI issues.
    • FIXED – Multiple customization issues.
