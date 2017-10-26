New Rainbow Six Siege Update Makes Some Big Operator Changes On PS4, Xbox One, PC

Ubisoft has released the latest update for Rainbow Six Siege. As previously detailed, this is a Mid-Season Reinforcements patch, meaning it deals primarily with balance, enhancements, and bug fixes, rather than introducing new content. Some of the balance changes are significant, as they change the way Kapkan, in particular, functions.

Kapkan's gadget allows him to place trip mines in doorways and windows, but players have become so accustomed to the threat that it's rendered him ineffective: Enemies simply take their time and destroy his mines before they can do any damage. While that process may leave them vulnerable for a brief moment, it's not the type of threat he's meant to pose. With this new update, Kapkan's movement speed is increased and his mines disappear after they're placed. However, they no longer function as an instant-kill, instead dealing 60 damage to those caught in the blast.

"We feel as though this change is an adaptation of Kapkan to the skill level of players who have adapted to spotting the trip laser, instead of rushing through doorways," Ubisoft explained. "We hope to see new strategies develop for him, alongside our other trapper defenders."

Blitz, meanwhile, gains the ability to sprint without lowering his shield, and Ela loses one of her Grzmot mines and sees the recoil of her Scorpion SMG increase. Jager receives a new Elite set, Flying Ace, and Ubisoft has improved various network issues and fixed a wide variety of bug fixes. You can see everything that's changed in the full patch notes here.

Rainbow Six Siege's new Mid-Season Reinforcements update is out now PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It's a free update, with more Operators and other content still to come as part of the game's Year Two campaign. Most recently, the Blood Orchid update added three new characters and another map.