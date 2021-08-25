The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
New PSVR Game Sale Discounts Astro Bot, Doom 3, And More
Deep discounts on a host of PSVR games run until September 8.
The PlayStation Store is currently selling a whole host of PlayStation VR games at a deep discount for a limited time. Though the next generation of PSVR is likely still a few years away, it might not hurt to stock up on some titles now. PSVR is also compatible with PS5.
The sale runs until September 8, with PS Plus members scoring additional discounts on select titles. Some notable games on sale include Astro Bot Rescue Mission at 50% off as well as Ubisoft's party game Werewolves Within (which recently got a film adaptation) for 70% off. Other highlights include VR versions of games like Doom 3, L.A. Noire, and Borderlands 2, which are each 50% off. Sadly, Moss, which will be getting a VR-exclusive sequel, is not on sale.
Best PSVR game deals on PSN
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission -- $10 (
$20)
- Marvel's Iron Man VR -- $20 (
$40)
- Borderlands 2 VR -- $25 (
$50)
- L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files -- $15 (
$30)
- Doom 3: VR Edition -- $10 (
$20)
- Fruit Ninja VR -- $10.49 (
$15)
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality -- $6 (
$20)
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight -- $9 (
$30)
- The Room VR: Dark Matter -- $15 (
$30)
- Werewolves Within $6 -- (
$20)
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted -- $15 (
$30)
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality -- $12 (
$30)
- Farpoint -- $10 (
$20)
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew -- $10 (
$25)
- Robinson: The Journey -- $7.49 (
$30)
