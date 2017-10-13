New PSN Flash Sale On PS4, PS3, And Vita Games Now Live

Sony has launched the latest flash sale on the PlayStation Store in the US. It features discounts on dozens of games across PS4, PS3, and Vita, all of which are available to everyone--no PlayStation Plus membership required.

There doesn't appear to be any particular theme for this sale, despite it launching on Friday the 13th. Among the PS4 games discounted are Hitman: The Complete First Season for $24, For Honor for $25, The Surge for $30, and Rainbow Six Siege for $30. You've also got two different ways to pick up Street Fighter V: the standard edition goes for $16, while the 2017 Deluxe Edition (which includes the Season 1 and 2 character DLC passes) sells for $40.

If you're in the market for something cheaper on PS4, there are still plenty of options. Mortal Kombat XL is $12, Mega Man Legacy Collection is $6, ClusterTruck is $5, and Lords of the Fallen is $5. Additionally, Helldivers: Democracy Strikes Back Edition--which is among the best co-op games on the platform--is just $8.

A handful of PS4/PS3/Vita Cross-Buy games are included in the sale: Retro City Rampage DX is $3, Don't Starve: Giant Edition is $5.24, Stealth Inc 2 is $2, and Cel Damage HD is $2. Crypt of the NecroDancer offers PS4/Vita Cross-Buy and is only $3. Also worth noting is Vita's Persona 4: Dancing All Night, which is down to $16.

This flash sale runs from now until Monday, October 16, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET; you can see everything on sale here. This is all separate from the ongoing PSN weekly deals, the highlight of which is a PSVR anniversary sale.