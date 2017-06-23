New PSN Flash Sale On PS4, PS3, And Vita Games Has Begun

A new Flash sale is now underway for the weekend on the PlayStation Store. It discounts a number of PS4, PS3, and Vita games, with a focus on co-op titles.

PS4 has by far the most games on sale in this promotion, which doesn't require a PlayStation Plus membership. Among the highlights are Resident Evil 5 and 6 for $8 each, Sportsfriends for $4.49, and Helldivers: Ultimate Edition for $16. Some other noteworthy PS4 deals:

PS3 deals include the first two Borderlands games for $4 each, Sportsfriends for $4.49, and Guilty Gear Xrd Sign for $12. Vita, meanwhile, has a fairly limited selection, although Helldivers ($16) and Nidhogg ($5) are also available on there, as is Earth Defense Force 2 for $6.

The Jackbox Party Pack

This Flash sale runs from now until 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET on Monday, June 26. You can see everything in the sale here. This all coincides with the ongoing weekly PSN sales, which include discounts on a bunch of Metal Gear Solid games.