New PSN Flash Sale On PS4, PS3, And Vita Games Happening Now

In addition to this week's batch of PSN deals, Sony is holding another flash sale in the PlayStation Store. This weekend, PS4, PS3, and Vita owners can find some steep discounts on a number of great titles.

For a limited time, PS4 players can pick up Borderlands: The Handsome Collection for $19.79. Those who are intrigued by the upcoming vampire action RPG Code Vein can pick up the developer's previous title, God Eater: Resurrection, for $6.79. A number of anime games are on sale as well, including Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 ($15), Attack on Titan ($30), J-Stars Victory VS+ ($12), and Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven Bundle ($15). Some other notable discounts include:

The Disney Afternoon Collection

On PS3, players can pick up a few Ratchet & Clank titles for cheap; the Ratchet & Clank Collection retails for $8, while Tools of Destruction, All 4 One, and Into the Nexus are all available for $4 each. Other deals include South Park: The Stick of Truth ($8), The King of Fighters XIII ($9), Dragon's Lair Trilogy ($8), Persona 4 Arena Ultimax ($10), and The Darkness II ($8). Vita owners, meanwhile, can find discounts on the original Tearaway ($8), Corpse Party: Blood Drive ($12), and Senran Kagura: Bon Appetit ($4).

You can find the full list of games on sale here. The flash sale ends on Monday, September 25, at 8 AM PT/11 AM ET. Meanwhile, this week's regular batch of deals will be available until the following day. They include discounts on the Assassin's Creed series, as well as a number of games featuring the iconic superhero Batman.