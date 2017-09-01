New PSN Flash Sale On PS4, PS3, And Vita Games Going On Now

In addition to this week's standard batch of deals, Sony is holding another impromptu flash sale on PSN this weekend for North America. Right now, PS4, PS3, and Vita owners can find a large selection of discounts on some great titles as part of the PAX West Sale.

PS4 owners in particular have quite a few titles to choose from this weekend, including some of the console's biggest releases. Both Bloodborne and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor - Game of the Year Edition can be downloaded for $8 apiece, while XCOM 2 and its Digital Deluxe Edition are available for $24 and $30, respectively. RPG fans, meanwhile, can pick up Final Fantasy Type-0 HD and Tales of Zestiria for $15 each. Other notable PS4 games on sale include:

On PS3, players can get pick up Borderlands and its sequel for $4 each, while Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel is available for $8. Beyond that, PS3 owners can find deals on Atlus's surreal puzzle game Catherine ($5), Street Fighter X Tekken ($6), the Tales of Graces F + Tales of Xillia Combo Pack ($12.49), Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed ($10), and Dragon's Crown ($15).

Vita and PSP owners also have a few deals to choose from this weekend. Some of the more notable sales for the former include Persona 4: Dancing All Night ($20), Skullgirls: 2nd Encore ($10), and Dustforce ($4), while Monster Hunter Freedom Unite ($10) and Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together ($10), and a number of classic games like Final Fantasy Tactics: War of the Lions ($5) and The 3rd Birthday ($10) are available for both handhelds.

The PAX West Sale runs until September 5 at 8 AM PT/11 AM ET. You can find the full list of discounts on the PlayStation Store. You also have until that day to pick up discounts on a number of Far Cry titles for PS4 and PS3.