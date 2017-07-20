New PSN Flash Sale Launches For PS4, PS3, And Vita Games
Batman, Mass Effect, Tomb Raider, and more are on sale.
Sony has kicked off its latest Flash Sale on the PlayStation Store. This one starts earlier in the week than most, and it features quite a lot of deals for all PSN members--no PlayStation Plus membership required.
The bulk of the deals are available for PS4 games. Among the highlights are Batman: Arkham Knight for $10, Batman: Return to Arkham for $16, the first three Jackbox Party Pack games for $10 each, and Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration for $20. Some other noteworthy deals include:
- Crypt of the Necrodancer (Cross-Buy with Vita) -- $4.49
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition -- $10
- Grim Fandango Remastered (Cross-Buy with Vita) -- $3
- Lego Harry Potter Collection -- $7.49
- Mass Effect: Andromeda -- $30
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst -- $10
- Psychonauts -- $4
- The Order: 1886 -- $5
- Terraria -- $4
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 -- $15
PS3 owners will find Terraria for $3, South Park: The Stick of Truth for $8, and Star Wars: Dark Forces (a PS1 Classic also playable on PSP) for $1.37. Vita owners, meanwhile, can pick up Hatsune Miku: Project Diva X for $20, Retro City Rampage DX for $3.29, and J-Stars Victory VS+ for $8 (also available at that price on PS3, or $12 on PS4).
All of these offers are available until 8 AM PT/11 AM ET on Monday, July 24; you can see them all here. These overlap with the standard weekly PSN deals, which feature a special Totally Digital promotion going on for the next few weeks.
