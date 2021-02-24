New PS5/PS4 Sale Discounts Cuphead, Spiritfarer, And More Great Indies

The PlayStation Store has kicked off its latest sale, and this one is focused entirely on independent games for PS5 and PS4. The PlayStation Indies sale features nice discounts on a wide variety of games, including Cuphead, Spiritfarer, Dead Cells, and Hollow Knight. The sale runs until March 11, so you have a few weeks to scoop up some of the best indies in recent memory for cheap.

Fans of side-scrollers of all stripes really have a ton to choose from in the PlayStation Indies sale. A trio of great metroidvanias are discounted to great prices. Hollow Knight's Voidheart edition is only $6, The Messenger is $10, and Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle is $21. The Dead Cells bundle comes with all three DLC packs as well as the base game. You can also grab the wonderful run-and-gun Cuphead for $15 and the gorgeous adventure game Gris for $6.79.

Spiritfarer, one of our favorite games of 2020, is discounted to $22.49. Spiritfarer blends platforming and resource management into one brilliant and moving experience that tackles tough topics with grace. It's a lengthy adventure filled with memorable characters and gameplay systems that deftly intertwine to create a consistently fulfilling experience.

Best PS Plus deal You can snag a 12-month PS Plus code for $30 via eBay. See at eBay

Other notable indies from recent years featured in the sale include the soulslike Ashen for $18, adventure game Kentucky Route Zero for $15, and the roguelike card game Slay the Spire for $13.74. You can also snag some great PSVR games for cheap, such as Job Simulator for $13, Superhot VR for $10, and Moss for $12.

You can check out the full sale on the PlayStation Store and see our picks below.

Best deals on PlayStation Store