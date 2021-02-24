The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
New PS5/PS4 Sale Discounts Cuphead, Spiritfarer, And More Great Indies
Some of the best indie games in recent years are on sale for PS5 and PS4 right now.
The PlayStation Store has kicked off its latest sale, and this one is focused entirely on independent games for PS5 and PS4. The PlayStation Indies sale features nice discounts on a wide variety of games, including Cuphead, Spiritfarer, Dead Cells, and Hollow Knight. The sale runs until March 11, so you have a few weeks to scoop up some of the best indies in recent memory for cheap.
Fans of side-scrollers of all stripes really have a ton to choose from in the PlayStation Indies sale. A trio of great metroidvanias are discounted to great prices. Hollow Knight's Voidheart edition is only $6, The Messenger is $10, and Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle is $21. The Dead Cells bundle comes with all three DLC packs as well as the base game. You can also grab the wonderful run-and-gun Cuphead for $15 and the gorgeous adventure game Gris for $6.79.
Spiritfarer, one of our favorite games of 2020, is discounted to $22.49. Spiritfarer blends platforming and resource management into one brilliant and moving experience that tackles tough topics with grace. It's a lengthy adventure filled with memorable characters and gameplay systems that deftly intertwine to create a consistently fulfilling experience.
Other notable indies from recent years featured in the sale include the soulslike Ashen for $18, adventure game Kentucky Route Zero for $15, and the roguelike card game Slay the Spire for $13.74. You can also snag some great PSVR games for cheap, such as Job Simulator for $13, Superhot VR for $10, and Moss for $12.
You can check out the full sale on the PlayStation Store and see our picks below.
Best deals on PlayStation Store
- Ashen -- $18 (
$40)
- Cuphead -- $15 (
$20)
- Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle -- $21 (
$30)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout -- $15 (
$20)
- Gris -- $6.79 (
$17)
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart edition -- $6 (
$15)
- Job Simulator -- $13 (
$20)
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV edition -- $15 (
$25)
- Limbo & Inside bundle -- $7 (
$28)
- Little Nightmares: Complete edition -- $7.49 (
$30)
- Maneater -- $24 (
$40)
- The Messenger -- $10 (
$20)
- Moss -- $12 (
$30)
- Moving Out -- $15 (
$25)
- My Friend Pedro -- $10 (
$20)
- Outlast -- $4 (
$20)
- Outlast 2 -- $6 (
$30)
- Overcooked 2 -- $10 (
$25)
- Return of the Obra Dinn -- $15 (
$20)
- River City Girls -- $22.49 (
$30)
- Slay the Spire -- $13.74 (
$25)
- Spiritfarer -- $22.49 (
$30)
- Superhot VR -- $10 (
$25)
- Untitled Goose Game -- $14 (
$20)
- Wasteland 3 -- $36 (
$60)
- The Witness -- $10 (
$40)
Best Deals And Sales This Week
- Today's Best Deals: Note 20 Ultra For $925, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate For $35, And More
- Pokemon Switch Games And Merch On Sale For 25th Anniversary
- Samsung Week At Amazon: Best Deals On 4K TVs, Gaming Monitors, And More
- + Show More Best Deals And Sales This Week Links (5)
- New Horizon Forbidden West Merch Is Here To Tide Us Over Until Its Release
- Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For March 2021 Revealed
- New PS5/PS4 Sale Discounts Cuphead, Spiritfarer, And More Great Indies
- Mortal Kombat Legacy Arcade1Up Cabinet Up For Preorder Now
- Ratchet & Clank Goes Free Next Week As Sony Rolls Out More Play At Home Freebies
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation