New PS5 Console Cover Wraps It In Gray Camouflage, Matching Controller And Headset Also Coming

Sony has revealed a new set of designs for its PS5 hardware, DualSense controller, and Pulse 3D wired headset, which it calls the Gray Camouflage Collection. Unlike the default white model PS5 or its more vibrant selection of console cover plates, this design will wrap the console in a camouflage design that makes the device great for grabbing someone's attention and hiding it in case a war breaks out on an overcast day.

Sony says that preorders will begin on September 15, with the DualSense wireless controller and PS5 console covers launching globally on October 14. The Gray Camouflage Pulse 3D headset will arrive later in December.

Here's what it looks like:

Can you see it?

Okay, here's what it really looks like, and if you look closely, you can even spot some familiar PlayStation icon shapes in the design:

The PS5 Gray Camouflage Collection

The PS5's design has been unique this generation, as its modular casing allows for new faceplates to be easily attached to it. In addition to military camouflage, you can also slap on Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple, and Nova Pink console covers. A number of third-party options also exist, although Sony has been quick to shut them down if they emulate their PS5 faceplate design too closely.

As for price, this gear will likely retail for a similar price as their counterparts. A new PS5 DualSense controller typically costs $75, console covers sell for $55, and a Pulse headset will set you back $100.

While getting the Gray Camouflage covers shouldn't be too difficult, grabbing a PS5 to apply them to has proven to be tricky. If you're looking to grab one of the consoles, keep an eye on GameSpot's PS5 tracker page to see when fresh stock is available near you.