New PS4/PC Shooter From Resogun/Super Stardust Dev Dated, Adds Co-Op

Nex Machina, the new shooter from Housemarque, officially has a release date. The developer also today released a new trailer and confirmed that the game features a cooperative mode.

Nex Machina launches on June 20 for both PS4 and PC, Housemarque has announced. Originally revealed last December, it draws inspiration from classic top-down shooters like Robotron and Smash TV. The creator of those games, Eugene Jarvis, has collaborated on its development with Housemarque, which is best known for having created some excellent shooters itself, including Resogun and Super Stardust.

There aren't many details regarding its newly revealed co-op mode yet. It's limited to local multiplayer and may only allow for two players at a time, given what we see in the trailer. But based on the video, that two-player limit may be a good thing, as the screen quickly fills up with enemies, bullets, and explosions.

Nex Machina also features competitive multiplayer modes and leaderboards. There are a total of five worlds comprised of 100 levels, with various secrets scattered throughout. For more, check out our thoughts on why you should play the game.