New PS4 Games Out This Week Include Uncharted, Madden 18, And Many More

We're not yet into the busy holiday season, but PlayStation 4 gamers have quite options to consider for new releases this week. More than 20 games are being released on the PlayStation Network this week, led by Madden NFL 18 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

Madden NFL 18's $80 G.O.A.T. Edition, which includes the base game and a number of MUT bonuses, is out now, with the standard edition coming on August 25. As for the new Uncharted, it's a $40 standalone game that puts you into the shoes of Chloe Frazer, who partners up with Uncharted 4's Nadine Ross to hunt for the Tusk of Ganesh.

Some of the other new PS4 games releasing this week include duck-themed four-player shooter Duck Game. The game is set in a futuristic 1984, a time when the developers say "ducks run wild in a frantic battle for glory in both local and online competitive play." The game has a dedicated "quack" button, so there is that.

Another notable new release this week is the next PS2-on-PS4 game, Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy. Additionally, Ron Gilbert's adventure game Thimbleweed park is out this week, and so is the racing game F1 2017, alongside more Naruto games.

You can see a rundown of the new PS4 games releasing this week below, as rounded up by the PlayStation Blog.

PS4 Games Released This Week

August 22

Bleed

The Book of Regrets

ChromaGun

Duck Game

The Escapists 2

Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Madden NFL 18 G.O.A.T. Edition

Mages of Mystralia

Soul Dimension

Super Comba Man: Smash Edition

Swap Quest

Thimbleweed Park

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Velocity 2X: Critical Mass Edition

August 23

Spartan

August 25