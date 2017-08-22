New PS4 Games Out This Week Include Uncharted, Madden 18, And Many More
The new Uncharted and this year's Madden lead the way.
Related
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
We're not yet into the busy holiday season, but PlayStation 4 gamers have quite options to consider for new releases this week. More than 20 games are being released on the PlayStation Network this week, led by Madden NFL 18 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.
Madden NFL 18's $80 G.O.A.T. Edition, which includes the base game and a number of MUT bonuses, is out now, with the standard edition coming on August 25. As for the new Uncharted, it's a $40 standalone game that puts you into the shoes of Chloe Frazer, who partners up with Uncharted 4's Nadine Ross to hunt for the Tusk of Ganesh.
Some of the other new PS4 games releasing this week include duck-themed four-player shooter Duck Game. The game is set in a futuristic 1984, a time when the developers say "ducks run wild in a frantic battle for glory in both local and online competitive play." The game has a dedicated "quack" button, so there is that.
Another notable new release this week is the next PS2-on-PS4 game, Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy. Additionally, Ron Gilbert's adventure game Thimbleweed park is out this week, and so is the racing game F1 2017, alongside more Naruto games.
You can see a rundown of the new PS4 games releasing this week below, as rounded up by the PlayStation Blog.
For more on the new games out this week, you can check out GameSpot's roundup of the new Xbox One games available this week.
PS4 Games Released This Week
August 22
- Bleed
- The Book of Regrets
- ChromaGun
- Duck Game
- The Escapists 2
- Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Madden NFL 18 G.O.A.T. Edition
- Mages of Mystralia
- Soul Dimension
- Super Comba Man: Smash Edition
- Swap Quest
- Thimbleweed Park
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Velocity 2X: Critical Mass Edition
August 23
- Spartan
August 25
- F1 2017
- Madden NFL 18 Standard
- Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
- NeverEnd
- One Piece Unlimited World Red
Join the conversation