New PS4 Games Out This Week Include Some Big Names

What looks good to you?

The run of new releases continues this week with a bunch of new titles out for PlayStation consoles. While this week isn't as busy as it'll be next month and into the holiday season, there are quite a few notable big-name releases coming out this week.

Starting off, NBA 2K18 launches officially on September 19 following its release for pre-order shoppers last week. Another big-name title due this week is Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, while Minecraft: Story Mode Season 2 hits retail this week as well. Racing game sequel Project Cars 2 hits this week, as does the 4v1 shooter Raiders of the Broken Planet. Scroll down to see a full rundown of new PlayStation games out this week.

You can also check out GameSpot's breakdown of the new Xbox One games out this week. Are you picking up anything this week? Let us know in the comments below!

New PlayStation Games Out This Week

September 18

  • The Solus Project (PS4; PS VR; digital)

September 19

  • 36 Fragments of Midnight (PS Vita)
  • The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth + (PS4; retail)
  • Blackguards 2 (PS4; digital, retail)
  • Burly Men at Sea (PS4, PS Vita; digital)
  • The Coma: Recut (PS4; digital)
  • End Space (PS VR; digital)
  • Factotum 90 (PS4, PS Vita; digital)
  • Hidden Dragon Legend (PS4; digital)
  • Ink (PS4; digital)
  • Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite (PS4; digital, retail)
  • Mary Skelter: Nightmares (PS Vita; digital retail)
  • Mecho Tales (PS Vita; digital)
  • Minecraft: Story Mode Season 2 (PS4; retail)
  • Morphite (PS4; digital)
  • NBA 2K18 (PS4; digital, retail)
  • Pankapu (PS4; digital)
  • Robonauts (PS4; digital)
  • Shoppe Keep (PS4; digital)

September 22

  • Cavemen Warriors (PS4; digital)
  • The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game (PS4; digital, retail)
  • Project Cars 2 (PS4; digital, retail)
  • Raiders of the Broken Planet (PS4; digital)
