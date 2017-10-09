New PS4 Games Out This Week Include Shadow Of War, Evil Within 2, And More

The PlayStation 4 gets a bunch of new games this week, including anticipated sequels like Middle-earth: Shadow of War and The Evil Within 2. We've rounded up this week's notable new releases, pulling from a schedule posted on the PlayStation Blog.

Shadow of War, which launches on October 10, is the sequel to 2014's Shadow of Mordor. Developed by Monolith, we found the sequel to be bigger and more ambitious than the first title, though we had our issues with it as well. You can read our full Shadow of War review here.

As for The Evil Within 2, it's from the same studio as the first one, Tango Gameworks in Japan. The team is led by Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami. The Evil Within 2 puts you back into the shoes of detective Sebastian Castellanos who is looking for his lost daughter in a world filled with horrors.

Other notable new releases this week include the physical version of Friday the 13th: The Game, which of course launches on Friday the 13th. New PlayStation VR releases this week include combat racing game Radial G: Racing Revolved and the murder mystery game The Invisible Hours from Rime developer Tequila Works.

A number of these games are also coming to Xbox this week. You can check out this roundup to see all the new Xbox One games out this week.

New PlayStation Release For The Week Of October 10

October 10:

Alteric (PS4, PS Vita; digital October 11)

Always Sometimes Monsters (PS4)

Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online (PS4)

Echo (PS4)

Fort Defense (PS4)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PS4)

Radial-G: Racing Revolved (PlayStation VR)

Raid: World War II (PS4)

Raiden V: Director's Cut (PS4)

Raw Data VR (PlayStation VR)

Revolve (PS4)

Semispheres (PS Vita)

Squareboy vs. Bullies: Arena Edition (PS Vita)

Stereo Aereo (PS4)

Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle (PS4, PS Vita)

October 11

Miko Gakkou Monogatari: Kaede Episode (PS4)

Son of Scoregasm (PS Vita)

October 13