New PS4 Game From Yakuza Dev, Fist Of The North Star, Announced

The team behind Yakuza has announced that it's working on a game inspired by Buronson and Tetsuo Hara's Fist of the North Star. The forthcoming title, Hokuto ga Gotoku, is expected to launch for PS4 sometime in 2018 in Japan.

Fist of the North Star was a manga series that initially began in 1983 and ended in 1988. It featured a muscly warrior named Kenshiro in the 1990s after a nuclear war wiped out most of humanity. Kenshiro is the successor to a deadly form of martial arts called Hokuto Shinken, and with this power, he protects the weak and innocent. During its peak, it spurred two anime series, several OVAs, video games, and the like.

This version of the game is presumably after the events of the manga series as Gematsu reports that the story revolves around Kenshiro exacting revenge and searching for his "dead" fiancee, Yuria, in Eden. The rumor of her still living is his only hope as he goes around the world punishing baddies after his own death--and these baddies might just have something to do with the Big Dipper scars on his chest.

With any luck, we'll be seeing more on this forthcoming title in the near future. At this time, no localization details have been announced. Until then, Yakuza Kiwami, a remake of the original Yakuza, is due out later this week. Its sequel is being remade as well.