New PS4 Bundles Coming To Canada, See Them Here

A pair of new PlayStation 4 bundles themed around sports games have been announced, but you'll need to live in Canada to get them. As announced on the PlayStation Blog, the first of these is the NHL 18 PS4 bundle, which launches on September 15 for $380.

It comes with a 1 TB console, a DualShock 4 controller, and a copy of the game, which featured Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid on its cover.

The other new PS4 bundle for Europe is the NBA 2K18 PS4 bundle. Also launching on September 15 for $380, this bundle comes with a 1 TB PS4, a DualShock 4, and a copy of NBA 2K18's Early Tip-Off edition. That version of the game unlocks on September 15, multiple days ahead of the title's official release date on September 19.

As announced previously, NBA 2K18 has a different cover star in Canada: DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptors. In the US and other regions, Kyrie Irving is on NBA 2K18's cover in the wrong jersey. Irving was recently traded from the Cavaliers to the Celtics, and 2K will eventually release a new cover with Irving in his current jersey.

