New Pokemon Sword And Shield Max Raid Event Now Live, Features Shiny Gigantamax Copperajah

A new Max Raid event is underway in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Until July 11, Pokemon associated with Galar's curry medals will appear more frequently in Max Raid dens across both games, and you'll even receive some version-exclusive food items to help you complete your Curry Dex.

Throughout the new Max Raid event, you'll encounter Koffing, Wobbuffet, Milcery, Gigantamax Charizard, and Gigantamax Copperajah more often in dens around the Wild Area, Isle of Armor, and Crown Tundra. Shiny Gigantamax Copperajah will also be appearing in five-star Raids. It, however, will be much rarer, so you'll need to check dens often if you're hoping to catch one before the event ends.

In addition to the usual slate of rewards, you'll get some hard-to-find food items when you defeat one of the featured Raid Pokemon. Sword players will receive Bach's Food Tin (which is normally only available in Pokemon Shield), while Shield players will get Bob's Food Tin (which can typically only be purchased in Pokemon Sword). This gives you a chance to fill out your Curry Dex if you've previously been unable to get these ingredients.

The curry-themed Max Raid event runs until 4:59 PM PT / 7:59 PM ET / 11:59 PM UTC on July 11. Before the featured Pokemon can begin appearing in your game, you'll need to refresh your Max Raid dens. You can do so either by connecting the game online or opening the Mystery Gift menu and selecting Get the Wild Area News.

In other Pokemon news, the series' first MOBA spin-off, Pokemon Unite, is slated to launch on Nintendo Switch this month (with the mobile version following sometime in September). After that, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are coming to the console in November, while Pokemon Legends: Arceus is slated to launch in January 2022.