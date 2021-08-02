New Pokemon Snap Videos Show Off Free DLC Levels And Pokemon
Take another look at New Pokemon Snap's three new areas, which are being added as part of a free update on August 3.
New Pokemon Snap is receiving a free content update on August 3. The update introduces three brand-new areas to explore as well as 20 additional Pokemon to photograph, and The Pokemon Company has now given us another look at the new areas ahead of their arrival.
The company shared brief videos of each of the three new areas on Twitter. The first area, Mightywide River, takes you down a jungle river, where newly added Pokemon like Swampert and Feraligatr can be seen swimming in the water around you.
#Newポケモンスナップ 新エリア紹介①— ポケモン情報局【公式】 (@poke_times) July 31, 2021
「 #ヨーヨーリバー 🚣♀️」
起伏の激しい谷間に流れる大きな川を下りながら調査するエリアです💁♀️
急流に注意しながら周囲を見渡して、シャッターチャンスを逃さないようにしましょう📸
川下りって……何か思い出しますね🤔https://t.co/L6j4NO8xhF pic.twitter.com/FootZJIHSK
The second area, Barren Badlands, is an arid desert punctuated with poisonous swamps and large canyon walls. The area is home to a handful of new Pokemon, including Tepig, Swalot, Rockruff, and Onix.
#Newポケモンスナップ 新エリア紹介②— ポケモン情報局【公式】 (@poke_times) August 1, 2021
「 #カラリ荒野 ⛰ 」
砂漠からの乾いた風の吹く荒野を調査するエリアです💁♀️
岩壁や地面にポケモンたちが潜んでいるようですよ👀
目を凝らして、じーっくり調査しましょう‼️https://t.co/L6j4NO8xhF pic.twitter.com/ECKdzz3ziY
The final new area is called Secret Side Path, and it's a new variation of the Nature Park level. This time, your Neo-One shrinks to a microscopic size, letting you view the area and the Pokemon that inhabit it from an insect's perspective. You can watch a clip of the area below.
#Newポケモンスナップ 新エリア紹介③— ポケモン情報局【公式】 (@poke_times) August 2, 2021
「 #カクレ抜け道 👀」
なんと小さくなったネオワン号に乗って調査するエリアが‼️
ポケモンの息遣いや足音まで聞こえてきて、迫力がすごいですね😳
今までとは違う一面を発見できるかもしれませんね🔍https://t.co/L6j4NO8xhF pic.twitter.com/0i3BtPusQ2
Like the other levels in the game, all three of the aforementioned areas will feature day and night versions. The free New Pokemon Snap update is schedule to go live at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET on August 3, according to the official Pokemon website.
New Pokemon Snap launched on Nintendo Switch back in April. We gave the photography spin-off an 8/10 in our New Pokemon Snap review, with critic Jenae Sitzes writing, "20 years later, taking photos of Pokemon in the wild remains as fun and exhilarating as it always was, and though it's been a long time coming, New Pokemon Snap was worth the wait."
