New Pokemon Snap Trailer Showcases Gameplay At Pokemon Direct

A New Pokemon Snap trailer was shown during the Pokemon Direct presentation on February 26. During the presentation, we saw a number of different environments and features, with a good look at what to expect from the moment-to-moment gameplay.

Playing a melody for certain Pokemon can make them happier, giving you the chance to take the perfect shot, and you can also use special orbs to make Pokemon glow. Once you're done, you can share photos with the professor and get a rating based on the rarity of the moment. If you want, you can even use stickers and frames to edit the photos before sharing them online. If your photo becomes popular, it can be featured in the game as well, getting extra attention from other players.

New Pokemon Snap takes place in the Lental region, and it will feature legendary Pokemon as well as some classic monsters you've seen in the series since the beginning. It's the only game that lets you take a picture of Blastoise relaxing on the beach.

New Pokemon Snap is in development not at Nintendo, but instead Bandai Namco, though it is releasing exclusively for Nintendo Switch. It was announced as part of a Pokemon Presents video presentation last year, and more recently we learned its release date is set for April 30, 2021. For more on the game, check out our New Pokemon Snap preorder guide.

The other, bigger news out of the Pokemon Presents was word of a Pokemon Diamond/Pearl remake and a brand-new game called Pokemon Legends: Arceus.