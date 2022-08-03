New Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Introduces Paldea Region and Terastal Pokemon

A brand-new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was unveiled during the recent Pokemon Presents livestream, introducing both the region trainers will be traveling through and an all-new type of Pokemon evolution.

The game takes place in the Paldea region, which players will travel across using the two legendary Pokemon Koraidon and Miraidon. The story centers on a Pokemon academy, where the main character is a student who sets out to explore the world. Characters in the academy include the director Clavell, an upperclassmen named Arven, a mysterious and shy student named Penny, and many more.

Three new Pokemon debuted during the presentation, including the icy Cetitan, the rolly ruffian Fidough, and the game's first Paldean variant in Wooper. These new Pokemon join previously announced Pokemon like Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxley, and Lechonk.

A new type of special Pokemon evolution was also introduced: Terastal Pokemon, following in the footsteps of Gigantamax and Mega Evolution. Terastallizing a Pokemon with a Tera Orb gives it a jewel-like appearance, making its moves stronger and sometimes changing the Pokemon's type. The transformation can only be done once per battle, after which the Tera Orb must be recharged at a Pokemon Center or via crystals located around the world. Players can take on wild Terastal Pokemon through Tera Raids--all new challenges that allow up to four players at a time

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the latest core installment in the wildly popular Pokemon franchise. It is set to release November 18 exclusively on Nintendo Switch.