New Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Has It All: Tera Raids, Special Events, And Ed Sheeran

With the dulcet tones of Ed Sheeran serving as a backdrop, the latest trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has revealed more about the game's unique Tera Raids, special in-game events, and even the mysteries of the Paldea region.

The trailer introduces Black Crystal Tera Raids, which are limited-time raids that are available after the game is completed and feature much stronger Pokemon than the standard challenge. Charizard with a Dragon Tera Type has been confirmed for the game's first Black Crystal Tera Raid, which will be available first from December 1-4 and then from December 15-18.

Special limited-time events will also be available for standard Tera Raids, with the in-game crystals marked with special auras indicating the Tera Type of the Pokemon inside. The first of these limited-time events is set for November 24-27 with Eevee sporting multiple Tera types in the spotlight.

The trailer also introduces two new lore-based items coming to the games, which are called the Scarlet Book and the Violet Book. Each book features in the corresponding game--the Scarlet Book in Pokemon Scarlet and the Violet Book in Pokemon Violet--and they describe an expedition to unsettled regions of Paldea which may contain unique and powerful Pokemon. Two of the book's entries were detailed in the official press release:

The Monster Known as Great Tusk "The Scarlet Book describes how this savage monster attacked the expedition team with its large body and tusks, mortally wounding one of the explorers."

The Monster Known as Iron Treads "It is said in the Violet Book that when this monster curls its body and rolls to attack, it leaves a trail gouged into the ground, as if it had scorched the earth."



Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launch November 18 exclusively on Nintendo Switch.