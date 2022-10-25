New Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Gets Spooky With Greavard, The New Ghost Dog Pokemon

The Paldean region of Pokemon Scarlet And Violet will be filled with spooky sights, as the game's latest trailer highlights Ghost-type Pokemon including Gengar and a brand-new ghost doggo Pokemon named Greavard that just wants to play fetch.

The trailer shows a Pokemon Trainer searching for Ghost-type Pokemon at night. The trainer eventually runs into the cute puppy Ghost-type Pokemon with a candle on its head. After a few games of fetch the trainer eventually passes out, and the trailer ends with the poltergeist pupper looking down and giving a quick lick of appreciation.

Also shown in the trailer are Ghost-type Pokemon featured in previous games, including Mimikyu from Pokemon Sun and Moon, as well Gengar, one of the original 151 from Pokemon Red and Blue.

This mysterious new ghost dog Greavard is the latest brand-new Pokemon to be announced for the new games, a list which includes the Electric-type Bellibolt, the piglet LeChonk, and the region's starter Pokemon Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launches November 18 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. A limited-edition Nintendo Switch OLED Scarlet and Violet Edition console adorned with the game's legendary Pokemon, Koraidon and Miraidon, will launch two weeks earlier on November 4.