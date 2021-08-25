Halo Infinite Pre-Orders Humankind Review Halo Themed Series X Opening Night Live Halo Infinite Release Date Warzone Patch Notes
Login / Sign Up

New Pokemon-Like MMO DokeV Trailer Shows Off Some Colorful Ways Of Getting Around

A brand new look at the Pokemon-style adventure aired during the ONL livestream.

By on

Comments

Pokemon fans have a new game to keep an eye on, as Pearl Abyss has unveiled a new gameplay trailer for its new MMO DokeV during Gamescom's Opening Night Live 2021.

DokeV is a creature-collecting MMO that tasks players with finding and training Dokebi, each with its own unique powers and abilities. This new trailer shows off brand new gameplay for the game, including its vast urban open world, real-time battling with Dokebi at the hero's side, and a flashy and cartoony art style.

Click To Unmute
  1. Xbox Cloud Gaming On Console Gets Holiday Release Date | GameSpot News
  2. Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 with GameSpot Live Reactions
  3. Aliens: Fireteam Elite Essential Tips And Tricks
  4. New PS5 Model Out In Some Regions | GameSpot News
  5. The Best Trailers From Xbox Gamescom 2021
  6. Destiny 2 Savathun Animated Cutscene (SPOILERS)
  7. Death Stranding Director's Cut Trailer | Gamescom ONL 2021
  8. Sifu Gameplay Trailer | Gamescom ONL 2021
  9. Saints Row Cinematic Trailer | Gamescom ONL 2021
  10. Crossfire X Trailer | Gamescom ONL 2021
  11. Valheim: Hearth & Home Update Trailer | Gamescom ONL 2021
  12. Genshin Impact Aloy Announcement Trailer | Gamescom ONL 2021

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: DokeV - Official Gameplay Trailer | Opening Night Live 2021

According to the official press release, DokeV is being built on a proprietary game engine within Pearl Abyss, allowing for "in-depth customization options" and "co-op and PvP opportunities" for players to explore. The release also mentions side activities like fishing, a gear system that "adds new elements" to gameplay, and a selection of Dokebi mounts that can be used for adventuring in the world of DokeV.

DokeV's first trailer debuted in November as part of Pearl Abyss's annual Connect event. However, before Opening Night Live the game's official Twitter account had not been updated since March 2020 with a tweet showcasing fan art, casting the game's future into doubt. DokeV is set to launch "sometime after 2022" on PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Jason Fanelli on Google+

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

DokeV
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
PC
Gamescom
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)