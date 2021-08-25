New Pokemon-Like MMO DokeV Trailer Shows Off Some Colorful Ways Of Getting Around

Pokemon fans have a new game to keep an eye on, as Pearl Abyss has unveiled a new gameplay trailer for its new MMO DokeV during Gamescom's Opening Night Live 2021.

DokeV is a creature-collecting MMO that tasks players with finding and training Dokebi, each with its own unique powers and abilities. This new trailer shows off brand new gameplay for the game, including its vast urban open world, real-time battling with Dokebi at the hero's side, and a flashy and cartoony art style.

According to the official press release, DokeV is being built on a proprietary game engine within Pearl Abyss, allowing for "in-depth customization options" and "co-op and PvP opportunities" for players to explore. The release also mentions side activities like fishing, a gear system that "adds new elements" to gameplay, and a selection of Dokebi mounts that can be used for adventuring in the world of DokeV.

DokeV's first trailer debuted in November as part of Pearl Abyss's annual Connect event. However, before Opening Night Live the game's official Twitter account had not been updated since March 2020 with a tweet showcasing fan art, casting the game's future into doubt. DokeV is set to launch "sometime after 2022" on PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.